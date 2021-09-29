Pilot appeared to try to abort landing before Cape Cod crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal investigators have issued a preliminary report about a serious plane crash this month on Cape Cod. The National National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that another pilot saw the Cape Air plane try to abort a landing and take off again from the rain-soaked runway. The plane cleared a fence but then disappeared into trees and burst into flames. The pilot and all six passengers on the Cape Air Cessna were seriously injured. The NTSB isn’t identifying the pilot. The NTSB report is preliminary — it could be up to 18 months before the safety board issues a final report and determines the cause of the crash.