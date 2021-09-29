Rescue vessel docks in Italy, disembarks 60 migrants

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — A humanitarian vessel has disembarked dozens of African migrants in an Italian coastal town, a week after they were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off conflict-stricken Libya. The Geo Barents, a rescue vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders, docked in the port town of Augusta late Tuesday after Italian authorities gave it permission to offload passengers. The charity, known by its French acronym MSF, said that 60 African migrants, including six women and a seven-week-old child were on board. Migrants said they were relieved to learn Italy had granted the vessel a port of safety, with many cheering and dancing.