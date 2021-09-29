Biden digs in with fellow Dems seeking deal on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hunkering down at the White House to try to strike a deal on his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul. Biden canceled a Wednesday trip to Chicago to keep negotiating with members of his own party. All eyes are turning to Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to see what they can live with. Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated she may shelve a Thursday vote on a companion $1 trillion public works bill without movement on Biden’s package. As if that’s not enough, Congress has more votes set to prevent a federal shutdown and debt default.