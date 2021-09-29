South Dakota attorney general, widow ink deal in fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The widow of a man who died after being struck by a car driven by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has reached an out-of-court settlement after threatening a lawsuit. The two sides confirmed the deal Wednesday but would not disclose details. Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to a pair of traffic misdemeanors in the crash that killed Joseph Boever, who was walking alongside a rural highway late at night. A spokesman for Ravnsborg says the settlement happened quickly and there will not be any civil suits “or anything else.” The Legislature will consider whether to try to impeach the attorney general during a special session that starts Nov. 9.