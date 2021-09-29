Summer-like temperatures slowly ending; Rain chances ahead

Our "second-summer" will slowly come to an end late this week through the weekend. Highs will drop from the upper 70s Thursday to the middle and upper 60s by Sunday. High temperatures are expected to be slightly above average next week in the middle and upper 60s.

Rain chances are also in our near future. A weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest late Thursday through early Saturday morning bringing isolated and scattered showers to the area. The best chance of scattered showers will be late Friday into early Saturday.

Right now, rainfall amounts look to be fairly minor around 0.10-0.50" area-wide. There could be some pockets of heavier rainfall especially along and west of I-35. That's where the higher amounts should end up at.

Nick