Teflon leader: Party’s big loss won’t tarnish Merkel’s image

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel will leave office in the coming months with her popularity intact, despite her party’s dismal election result. Much of the responsibility for the Union’s second-place finish has fallen on its candidate to replace her, state governor Armin Laschet. But observers say Merkel, too, is partly to blame for her party’s current shambolic state. Still, Merkel’s calm, factual style is likely to outlive her chancellorship, with Germany remaining a reliable partner to its European and trans-Atlantic allies. Her successor will have to negotiate new political realities at home in a likely three-party coalition and make up for lost time on much-needed reforms like prodding Germany’s heavy industry to go greener.