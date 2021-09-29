Tribe: Navajo voting rights advocate Agnes Laughter has died

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A Navajo weaver who successfully challenged the constitutionality of Arizona’s in-person voting procedures and restrictive identity requirements for Native Americans has died. Navajo Nation Council officials say Agnes Laughter died Sunday, but no cause was immediately released. Laughter was born in 1932 in a traditional Navajo hogan. She was 16 when Native Americans got the right to vote in Arizona. In 2006, she was part of a lawsuit that led to the U.S. Justice Department expanding the list of documents that can serve as tribal identification at polling places. In 2008, the agency revised procedures to provide a broader list of documents that may serve as tribal IDs to vote.