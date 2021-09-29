US jury convicts leader of neo-Nazi threat campaign

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal jury in Seattle has convicted a leader of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states. The jury deliberated for 90 minutes Wednesday before convicting 25-year-old Kaleb Cole of five felony charges, including conspiracy, mailing threatening communications and interfering with a federally protected activity. He could face a decade in prison. Cole was a leader of a hate group called Atomwaffen Division. He and three others were charged last year with having sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and people affiliated with the Anti-Defamation League in Washington, Florida and Arizona. The other three defendants pleaded guilty.