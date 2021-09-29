US pulls defense attaché out of Nicaragua after comments

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States government has pulled its defense attache out of Nicaragua following comments complimentary of Nicaragua’s military that drew the ire of the political opposition. Last week, the Nicaraguan government published comments from Lt. Col. Roger Antonio Carvajal Santamaria during a Sept. 23 gathering of Nicaragua’s military leadership and military attachés from several countries. Carvajal said Nicaragua’s military is a “large part of the growth and stability of this country.” A U.S. State Department official said Wednesday that Carvajal’s comments did not reflect U.S. policy and Carvajal had concluded his mission and left Nicaragua.