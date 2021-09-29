Vehicle collision in Israel leaves five dead, dozens hurt

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli paramedics say a bus has collided with two vehicles on a highway in northern Israel, leaving five people dead and dozens more injured. The bus crashed Wednesday into a truck and a taxi carrying four passengers on a twisting mountain highway in northern Israel’s upper Galilee region. Israel’s national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, said in a statement that four of the deceased were passengers from the taxi, including a 35-year-old woman and three children aged 15, 12 and 5. The fifth fatality was the 45-year-old male driver of the bus. All were pronounced dead at the scene.