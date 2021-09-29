Wisconsin signs $17M contract to update unemployment system

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state of Wisconsin has entered into a nearly $17 million, multi-year contract with software development company Flexion to update the antiquated system for paying unemployment claims that was overwhelmed last year during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal funds are being used to pay for entire computer upgrade project. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that the state Department of Workforce Development estimates the project will cost about $90 million. It comes as the state attempts to address concerns with long delays in processing unemployment claims, leading some to wait months to get their checks.