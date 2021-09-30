Asian shares mostly gain after mixed session on Wall Street

Asian shares are mostly higher after a day of mixed results on Wall Street. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was little changed after the release of disappointing factory and retail sales data. Shares fell in Hong Kong but most other benchmarks advanced. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 held on to a gain of just 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% but the Nasdaq gave back 0.2%. Treasury yields stabilized, a welcome sign for investors who had been spooked by a sharp increase in yields over the previous week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which is used to set interest rates on many kinds of loans, slipped to 1.51% early Thursday.