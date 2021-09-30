Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan set for vote by abuse claimants

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Tens of thousands of men who say they were molested as children by scoutmasters and others will soon get a chance to vote on the Boy Scouts of America’s reorganization plan. The Texas-based organization sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020 to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and work to create a fund for men who say they were sexually abused as children. The plan includes a victim’s fund totaling more than $1.8 billion, with the possibility of hundreds of millions more in insurance payments. Votes are due by Dec. 14, and the judge has scheduled a January hearing on whether the plan should be approved.