CDC issues urgent vaccine advisory for pregnant women

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future.

Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been growing and suggests that the benefits of receiving the vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy.

There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.

Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people.

Additional information can be found here.