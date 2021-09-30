Cleveland Orchestra to get $50M grant from Mandel Foundation

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Orchestra will receive a $50 million grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the largest gift in the history of the 103-year-old music organization. The orchestra says $31.5 million will be dedicated to its endowment, the orchestra’s financial foundation and supporting an opera and humanities festival. Severance Hall, the orchestra’s home since 1931 and named after John L. Severance, will be renamed the Severance Music Center. The orchestra’s performance space will be named the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall. The center also includes Reinberger Chamber Hall.