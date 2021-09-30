Davenport man guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s unarmed boyfriend during an early-morning confrontation at a Cedar Rapids convenience store. The Gazette reports that a judge on Wednesday found 26-year-old Todd Ricky Jenkins guilty of the murder count and going armed with intent in the killing of 27-year-old Reginald Ward, of Moline, Illinois. Police say Jenkins drove from Davenport to Cedar Rapids on Oct. 30, 2019, to confront Ward, and the two men began arguing outside a convenience story near the girlfriend’s apartment. Jenkins had argued that he shot Ward in self-defense.