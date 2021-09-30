Day of thanks for Mayo Clinic staff is Nov. 26

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic leaders are thanking their employees for their perseverance through this past year through a special day of thanks.

The day of thanks is scheduled for Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

On that Friday, outpatient services will be closed and surgeries will not be scheduled.

In the announcement about the day of thanks, Mayo Clinic acknowledges the emotional and physical toll the pandemic has taken on employees, and that the intent of this "day off" is to thank staff members and give them an opportunity to re-charge.

Patients who have previously scheduled appointments in areas that will be closed on Nov. 26 will be contacted in the coming weeks to reschedule those appointment.