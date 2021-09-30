DOCTORS REACT: CDC strongly advising pregnant women to get vaccinated

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to the CDC, only 31 percent of pregnant patients in the U.S. are vaccinated. Pregnant women are more prone to severe illness in general so when it comes to COVID-19, there is an even bigger push to get vaccinated.

"During pregnancy, in an attempt to avoid rejecting your baby, your immune system is somewhat depressed," said Mayo Clinic Gynecologist Dr. Yvonne Butler-Tobah.

Nationally, 97 percent of pregnant patients who were hospitalized because of COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

"We've seen pregnant women go through the ICU. We've seen pregnant women develop miscarriage or pre-term labor as a result of COVID," said Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Raymund Razonable.

Dr. Butler-Tobah says she thinks most of her pregnant patients are concerned about the amount of information there is to reassure them that the vaccine is safe.

"The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine, both are the two national governing bodies who provide best practices and recommendations for how we care for pregnant women and the CDC have all endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy," Dr. Butler-Tobah said.

"Getting the vaccine is much more beneficial than getting COVID because of the bad outcomes associated with COVID-19," said Dr. Razonable.

While there has been some vaccine hesitancy among pregnant people, this is partly due to misinformation on social media.

Dr. Bulter-Tobah says she tries to advise her pregnant patients in the best way she can.

"I think it helps to have patient trust, I think it helps to. It's reasonable to debunk myths. I think it's more important to understand where patients are coming from to know where they're getting their information. To show them the data sometimes," Dr. Butler-Tobah said.

According to health experts, COVID-19 antibodies are often passed onto the baby when the mother receives the vaccine while pregnant or breastfeeding.