Energy company plans to repower Mower County wind farm

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved Xcel Energy's proposal to repower the 100.5 megawatt Grand Meadow Wind Farm.

Minnesota Public Utilities Commission stated in a news release that the investment will ensure Xcel's customers will have reliable power from carbon-free resources into the future.

The project was part of a slate of projects Xcel Energy proposed in response to a Commission request for utility investments that would aid in the state's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic while providing utility system benefits.

These investments will save Xcel ratepayers throughout the region more than $200 million dollars in costs due to reduced fuel purchases and more efficient operations at the repowered wind farms.

"With each of these renewable energy projects the Commission approves, it provides renewable energy a more stable future in Minnesota and helps us move toward a lower-carbon-generation fleet. In addition to the positive environmental effects, these renewable energy projects will save consumers on their electric bills,” said Commissioner Valerie Means.

The project is expected to bring up to 150 jobs during construction and six full-time positions needed for operations and maintenance will continue once construction is complete.

The project is estimated to result in $475,000 in annual tax revenues for Mower County and approximately $12 million over the anticipated life of the project.

“Continued investments in Minnesota’s renewable infrastructure helps ensure these valuable assets give a long-term economic boost to Minnesota’s rural economy,” said Commissioner John Tuma. “Lease payments from these projects can also help our farmers weather economic volatility like what we are seeing this year.”

The project will replace the existing turbines with newer more efficient components that will increase energy production, improve reliability, and extend the service life of the project.