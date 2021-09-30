Ethiopia kicks out 7 UN officials amid pressure on blockade

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia says it is kicking out seven United Nations officials and accuses them of “meddling in the internal affairs of the country,” as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of its Tigray region. A foreign ministry statement says the officials must leave Ethiopia within 72 hours. They include five officials with the U.N. humanitarian agency. The U.N. humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, this week told The Associated Press that the crisis in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience” as children and others starve to death in the Tigray region under what the U.N. has called a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel.