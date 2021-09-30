FALL COLORS: Autumn peak may be duller compared to years prior

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The leaves are starting to change, and soon our area will be filled with golden yellows, reds and browns -- but, this year, the colors may not be as vibrant as years past.

Some parts of the state have already reached full peak, like Western Minnesota and parts of Northeastern Minnesota, but according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Rochester area's typical autumn peak stretches from the start to end of October.

This year though, forestry experts are anticipating duller colors and shorter peaks. Minnesota DNR Cooperative Forest Management Outreach Specialist Jennifer Teegarden says it's because of the drought the state has been experiencing.

"Maybe have lower expectations of what fall colors are going to look like," she said.

"I did see a picture of the Whitewater State Park, and that was prior to it starting to change, and it was already looking kind of dull. Go to areas, look at the map and find areas of its peak and go right away. Don't expect it long."

The DNR keeps a "Fall Color Finder" on its website so folks can check out places around the state that have reached full peak. To take a look at the map, click here.

Have a great fall photo? Tweet us at @KTTCTV or message us on Facebook, here.

