‘Field of Dreams’ sells to group lead by Frank Thomas

DYERSVILLE, IOWA (KTTC) — Thursday, former White Sox player, and MLB Hall-of-Famer Frank Thomas announced his plans for the ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site and MLB baseball field in Dyersville.

“Today’s a very exciting day for all of us,” Thomas said.

Thomas is part of the company ‘Go The Distance Baseball.’ He acts as CEO, but there are other big investors along with him. It purchased controlling interest in the site. This means it owns more than 50 percent of the ‘Field of Dreams’ property.

“This place is magical man. My dream has always been back to youth baseball, and there is not a better opportunity than this,” Thomas said.

Thomas says there are plans to build a youth sporting complex on land near the movie site.

“Right over the hill, that’s where we will put the fields,” he said.

No pricetag of the sale was made public. The sale does cover the MLB field, the movie site and other land in the area. An MLB is scheduled at the ‘Field of Dreams’ site in August of 2022. The Cubs will take on the Reds.