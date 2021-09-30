Foes united vs Facebook over Instagram’s effect on teens

WASHINGTON (AP) — Political adversaries in Congress are united in outrage against Facebook for privately compiling information that its Instagram photo-sharing service appeared to grievously harm some teens, especially girls, while publicly downplaying the popular platform’s negative impact. Public pressure over the new revelations have prompted Facebook to put on hold its work on a kids’ version of Instagram, said to be meant mainly for tweens aged 10 to 12. But it’s just a pause. Facebook’s head of global safety, Antigone Davis, has been summoned to testify for a hearing Thursday by a Senate panel. It was Facebook’s own researchers who alerted the company to Instagram’s destructive potential.