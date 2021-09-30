Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts, lava fountains form in park

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the most active volcanos on Earth is erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater at the volcano’s summit. The eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Officials say increased earthquake activity and ground swelling had been detected, and at that time raised the alert levels accordingly. Kilauea had a major eruption in 2018 that destroyed scores of homes and displaced thousands of residents. Webcam footage of the crater showed lava fountains covering the floor of the crater.