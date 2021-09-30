Italy: Lithe statue of literary heroine draws sexism charges

ROME (AP) — An Italian artist is defending his sculpture of a 19th century peasant woman against charges of sexism after its recent unveiling sparked calls for the work’s removal. The bronze sculpture is based on a famous Italian poem about a woman who gathers wheat but leaves the fields to join a revolt. The subject of the art work is depicted wearing a snug off-the-shoulder dress that clings tightly to her buttocks. Italian lawmakers and critics say the sculpture is offensive and that the fictional heroine of the poem wouldn’t have looked like that. Artist Emanuele Stifano says all his figures feature as little clothing as possible, regardless of gender.