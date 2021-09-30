Lawsuit: NYPD still hiding discipline files after law change

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has sued New York City’s police department, saying it is illegally keeping the vast majority of officer disciplinary records out of public view. The New York Civil Liberties Union said in the lawsuit in state court in Manhattan that the NYPD has publicly disclosed only a fraction of the misconduct records that should be public following last year’s repeal of the decades-old state law that was keeping them secret. The NYPD said in a statement that last year’s repeal of the secrecy law, known as 50-a, “does not mean that the Department is now compelled to publish all personnel related information.”