Man stuck in Arizona storm drain saved after he waves arm

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona firefighters have rescued a man stuck inside a suburban Phoenix storm drain after people passing by saw the man waving his arm from the drain. The Glendale Fire Department said the person called 911 after the man said he was stuck. Department spokeswoman Ashley Losch said the man appeared OK but was taken to a hospital for an examination after after he climbed up a ladder that firefighters lowered into the drain. Losch said the man said he was having a bad day and that he descended into the storm drain system about two days ago about a mile from where he was found.