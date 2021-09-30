Mayo Clinic expert weighs in on COVID therapies and treatments

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists, researchers and doctors have been looking for ways to treat the deadly virus.

"Covid remains a big problem," Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Doctor Raymund Razonable said.

While the national trend appears to be on the decline, Razonable says Delta variant patients continue to flood hospitals. Treating those patients is something doctors take on case by case.

"Therapies have evolved," Razonable said. "Depending on the clinical condition of the patients and the risk factors, they may be eligible for Monoclonal antibodies. Or patients who require hospitalizations, we have antibody therapy in the form of Remdesivir. As well as drugs that modulate the immune system or reduce inflammation in the form of steroids."

Both Monoclonal antibodies and Remdesivir have proven to be responsive to the Delta variant. Monoclonal antibodies are only available to eligible patients; which is anyone 12 and older with underlying conditions such as asthma, being overweight, heart disease and more.

"The eligibility criteria for many of these treatments, including Monoclonal antibody, is very wide," he said.

As for children younger than 12, Remdesivir can be used for treatment.

"But, the best, really, is prevention," Razonable said. "Efforts to recommend vaccination to as many people as possible is undertaken in order for the transmission to decline. So that people don't need to go to the hospital to get these treatments."

Treatments aside, Razonable amplifies that the most effective way to avoid hospitalization, sever COVID illness, or death, is through the vaccine.

"Vaccination, prevention, is still the best. If you don't allow the virus to circulate because the majority of the population is vaccinated, then, that will be the best effort to stop this pandemic," Razonable said.

While there are no specific treatments being developed to combat the Delta variant, Razonable says there are several new COVID treatments/therapies that are currently in clinical trials.