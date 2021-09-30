Mayo Excited to Play Mankato West in Top 10 Showdown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - On Friday, 5A No. 6 Mayo plays at 5A No. 1 Mankato West in a Top 10 match up.

The two teams enter the game with identical 4-0 records. Mayo's offense has been explosive this season. They average more than 50 points per game. However, Mankato West has been even more impressive on defense. Opponents have scored just seven points against the Scarlets all season.

Friday's game will be a tough test for the Spartans, but they're excited to play the top-ranked team in the state.

"We're excited," said Mayo Head Coach Donny Holcomb. "It's going to be a fun opportunity for us to go up and play a good Mankato West team and see where we're at at this point of the season. It's a big game, and it's a game that you could compare to a playoff situation, but we just want to go and see where we're at against who we know is a very, very good opponent in Mankato West."

Mayo quarterback Bennett Ellsworth continues to show he is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire area.

Through four games, the senior signal-caller has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. Ellsworth is extremely accurate, as well. He has completed more than 68% of his passes and thrown just 1 interception. Last week against John Marshall, he through for a season-high four touchdowns.

Ellsworth possesses the arm strength and accuracy to play at the next level, but he's not worried about that now. He's focused on the Scarlets.

"We're super excited. It's going to be a great game. We can't wait," said Ellsworth. "They look really good on both sides of the ball, but so are we, so it's going to be a great game. [A win] would mean a lot to us, but it's another step on the journey that our team is going to take. It's been a great week of practice, we're just keeping it positive, and keeping it going."

Friday's game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Mankato West.