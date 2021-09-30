Mayor Norton seeking nominations for Mayor’s Medal of Honor

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayor Kim Norton is seeking applicants for the 2021 Mayor's Medal of Honor which recognizes community members who have gone above and beyond to serve the community.

There are 14 categories including, Community-Wide Service, Champion of Diversity, Heroism, Sustainability, Excellence in Industry, as well as a Youth Serving Community award.

Nominations are being collected online or through a paper form until Oct. 31, 2021.

The selected recipients will be honored at a virtual gathering.

Mayor Norton states, “The Mayor’s Medal of Honor is a longstanding opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of our community members. Each year I am amazed by the caliber of the people we have the opportunity to honor. I encourage all members of our community to consider submitting a nomination for someone you know who deserves this recognition. It is due to the contributions of our residents that truly make Rochester the place that it is.”

This will be the 38th year of the Mayor's Medal of Honor.

More information about submitting a nomination can be found here.