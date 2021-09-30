MNDOT visits Rochester to promote driverless shuttle program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- MNDOT paid Rochester a visit Thursday to discuss it's ongoing project: a driverless shuttle.

At the moment, it is unclear what the future holds for this project.

"Are we advancing technology just to advance technology's sake? Or is it actually addressing people's transportation needs?" said Tara Olds, the Med City Mover project manager. "How it could be used? We're asking those questions so that we can help technology companies put it in the right place."

As of right now, the shuttle's current stint is just a trial run to gain public feedback on the vehicle.

"It's really to just provide an experience for people to know what connected and automated vehicle technology is," said Olds. "We want to know what they think of this technology, what they like, what they don't like. Where they see opportunities and benefits to help advance their needs."

"It's nowhere near the 'yay, we're gonna use it' phase, it's just there to give people a little experience and get some data about how it's working," said Rochester State Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL).

Liebling was introduced to the project Thursday, and she says she does see a path forward for this kind of technology in Rochester.

"Transportation has not been a big forte in our town, in terms of having different options. So, I could see it as a possibility for the future. Of course, assuming all the kinks are worked out," said Liebling.

How is this project being funded?

"This program's funded through the Minnesota CAV challenge program," said Olds.

CAV stands for Connected and Automated Vehicles. According to the MNDOT website, this program is given $2.5 million through a grant.

The project will end August, 2022.

"It is just a 12 month pilot, and after that, it will no longer continue operations," said Olds. "I don't want to put any criteria on what it could be or can't be, but we just want to have those conversations on what communities want to see this be."

Liebling believes the investment is worth it

"You got to have transportation. So, I think it's really appropriate that they're looking outward and seeing what might possibly work out in the future," said Liebling.