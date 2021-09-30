Rent help still available for Minnesotans struggling to pay

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused many Minnesotans to struggle with paying rent and state officials want people to know there is still money available.

Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said there is plenty of money through Rent Help MN available.

The funds help cover rent, but not utilities.

According to the state, more than 45,000 people have applied for rent help in the past year and so far, 18,000 residents have received funds. That's more than $87 million out of $673 million.

Ho said there have been delays of people getting money and that's mostly due to technical difficulties with their system. She said they have been working on improving their systems to get money to people faster, but there is still a lot to do. Ho is asking for patience as they work to distribute funds.

"First of all I think the top line message for the community is that we still have funds available," Ho said. "Folks who have fallen behind and are eligible should absolutely apply. I know folks worry if their application is in process, but I just want folks to know that we have not, and will not run out of money for quite some time. I see this program running well into 2022."

There are new communication tools available so people can check their application statuses easier. They can access them by logging into the accounts they created.

Ho urged people to still call 211 for questions and information. A pending application is protection from eviction for non-payment of rent. Renters who are eligible for the program and don't have a pending application can be evicted as of Oct. 12.

On June 1, 2022, all lease terminations and eviction protections will be lifted.