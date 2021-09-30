Rochester Public Library receives technology grant to help residents access broadband

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Public Library has received thousands of dollars in funding to help people access broadband.

The money is coming from the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund Program, sponsored by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Last week, the FCC announced the first round of funding for the program, totaling over $1.2 billion going to libraries, schools, and other organizations across the United States.

RPL is one of 260 libraries in the nation, and received $619,000 of the ECF funding to support the purchase of connected devices for people who don't have access to broadband connectivity.

Federal officials said the program will help close the digital divide by making sure individuals have adequate broadband access.

RPL Director Audrey Betcher said the library will use the funding to purchase 1,000 Chromebooks with built-in Wi-Fi.

“The ECF program provides crucial internet service and equipment to connect families to the educational resources they need," Betcher said in a news release.

RPL is partnering with local organizations to distribute the devices.

“We are leveraging the expertise of our local non-profits, government colleagues, and schools to make sure we reach individuals with already-identified needs,” Betcher said. “We expect the demand to be high for these devices and by leveraging our partnerships we can be more efficient in rolling out the program.”