Teen indicted in fatal shooting at North Carolina school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a teenager in the fatal shooting of a high school student, and a prosecutor will transfer his case to adult court. News outlets report 15-year-old Maurice T. Evans Jr. appeared in juvenile court Thursday for a custody hearing. An attorney for Evans asked the judge to release Evans to his parents, but the judge ruled that Evans will remain in custody without bond at a juvenile detention center. Evans is charged in the Sept. 1 shooting death of William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.