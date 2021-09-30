Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

8:46 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Annandale def. Rockford, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22

Brainerd def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11

Fertile-Beltrami def. Bagley, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

Fridley def. Richfield, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Henning def. Sebeka, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13

Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-16, 25-7, 25-16

Lake of the Woods def. International Falls, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Chesterton Academy, 27-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22

Moorhead def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

North St. Paul def. Tartan, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17

Northfield def. Austin, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13

Pequot Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-13, 25-11, 25-5

Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-14, 25-6

St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-10, 25-10, 25-20

Woodbury def. Forest Lake, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

