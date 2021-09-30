Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Annandale def. Rockford, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22
Brainerd def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11
Fertile-Beltrami def. Bagley, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
Fridley def. Richfield, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Henning def. Sebeka, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13
Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-16, 25-7, 25-16
Lake of the Woods def. International Falls, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Chesterton Academy, 27-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22
Moorhead def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
North St. Paul def. Tartan, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
Northfield def. Austin, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13
Pequot Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-13, 25-11, 25-5
Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-14, 25-6
St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-10, 25-10, 25-20
Woodbury def. Forest Lake, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18
