Twins organist doesn’t miss a game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- As the Minnesota Twins wrap up their final home series of the season, many fans have probably given up on the American League Central's last-place team. You know who hasn't? Sue Nelson. The team's organist.

Sue Nelson plays 'Take me out to the ballgame'

Sue sits in the upper deck with a perfect view of home plate. She has been playing for the Twins since 1999 and hasn't missed a game this season. She says she doesn't miss games.

Before playing with the Twins, she played at Minnesota Northstar games since the early 1980s. Her passion for music began at a young age in Nicollet, Minnesota.

The 77-year-old says her favorite part of her job is chatting with all the fans. She also enjoys the Rochester Honkers and hopes to make it to a game - with her keyboard - next year.