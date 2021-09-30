Very warm with showers today; cooler this weekend with more shower chances

The amazing spell of summer warmth we've been experiencing all week long continues today, but with rain chances in the area for the first time in a week. A storm system approaching from the west is responsible for pulling in that mild air and for generating those chances for showers in the area. We'll have isolated showers and thunderstorms in our western counties early in the day with occasional sunshine and clouds for most of the day across the area. A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late in the afternoon and for the evening for the rest of the local area, but severe weather isn't expected at this point. We'll have high temperatures in the lower 80s which is about 15 degrees warmer than the seasonal average with a slight southeast breeze.