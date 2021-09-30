Weston couple charged in death of 5-year-old daughter

WESTON, Wis. (AP) — A Weston couple is accused in the death of their 5-year-old daughter. Thirty-six-year-old Sumitra Stolp, the child’s mother, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and four other counts. Her husband, 40-year-old Johnathan Stolp, is charged with neglecting a child and two other counts. The investigation into the child’s death began Aug. 15 after she was brought to an area hospital with a skull fracture and brain bleed, along with the presence of alcohol and elevated levels of Tylenol in her system. A medical expert said the child had trauma to both sides of the head and the injury appeared to be non-accidental.