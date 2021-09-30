Wet weather late Friday; Cooler temps next week

Warm temperatures and isolated showers are possible Friday. Our main weather-maker has stalled in western Minnesota which should give enough time for temperatures to warm near 80° again Friday afternoon. We'll start off with partly cloudy skies and strong winds out of the south around 10-15 mph. With the front not passing until Friday evening, this should give us ample time to warm temperatures near 80°.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Right now, confidence is pretty low with how wide-spread the rain will be overnight into Saturday.

Rainfall amounts area-wide are expected between 0-0.25" of rain. The heavier amounts should stay to the west and northwest through Saturday night.

The cold front is expected to move east of the Mississippi by Saturday morning. We'll start to pull in winds from the west-northwest which will limit our afternoon highs. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday are still expected to be average, but they'll stay steady in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

High temperatures next week will be slightly above average but will be more seasonable. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Thursday. Average high temperatures for the beginning of October are in the lower 60s. So we're looking at highs about 5-8° above average all next week. Along with the warmth, dry conditions are expected through late next week.

Nick