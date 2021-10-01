4th year since Las Vegas massacre: ‘Be there for each other’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — People who are healing and some still struggling are gathering to remember those who died and were injured during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history four years ago on the Las Vegas Strip. At a sunrise ceremony Friday, speaker Dee Ann Hyatt told several hundred people that, “All you can do is be there for each other.” Events scheduled elsewhere included an afternoon ceremony at a park in California’s Ventura County. Many of the 58 people killed and hundreds injured were from California. In Las Vegas, the names of those killed on Oct. 1, 2017, will be read just after 10 p.m. at a downtown Community Healing Garden. At least two others who died later also are being remembered.