Skip to Content

Ani DiFranco to be honored at John Lennon benefit show

New
2:51 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Ani DiFranco is the honoree and will perform at the 41st annual John Lennon Tribute concert in December in New York City. DiFranco shares a drive toward social activism with the late Beatle, a point noted in a statement from his widow, Yoko Ono. DiFranco says the honor brings her full circle, recalling the Beatles songbook she received as a gift at age 9 and used to learn to play songs on the guitar. Past John Lennon Real Love Award honorees include Rosanne Cash, Patti Smith and Natalie Merchant. The Dec. 10 concert benefits a songwriting program free to public schools and those impacted by cancer and workshops for people with cancer and their family members.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content