Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard agrees to US extradition

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — On the same day former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard agreed to be extradited to the United States to face a charge of sex trafficking, police in Toronto announced their own charges. Police say Nygard, 80, is to be charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement. They said the pending charges relate to alleged assaults in the late 1980s and mid-2000s. The charges were announced Friday as Nygard was in a Winnipeg court for an extradition hearing related to the U.S. charges that allege he sexually abused women and girls he lured with promises of opportunities in fashion and modeling over the last 25 years.