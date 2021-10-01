Erupting Spanish island volcano blows open new fissure

MADRID (AP) — An erupting volcano on a Spanish island off northwest Africa has blown open another fissure on its hillside. The new fissure is the third to crack open since the Cumbre Vieja crater erupted on La Palma island on Sept. 19. Authorities were watching Friday to see whether lava from the new fissure would join the main flow that has reached the Atlantic Ocean. Officials are monitoring air quality along the shoreline. Sulfur dioxide levels in the area have risen but officials say they don’t represent a health threat. More than 6,000 people were evacuated from La Palma, but life has gone on as usual on most of the island while the volcano is active.