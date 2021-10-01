Few showers to start the weekend

As we start the month of October, here's a look ahead to what we normally expect during this month. High temperatures usually drop by about 16 degrees from 66° today to 50° by October 31. By the end of the month, our average low temperature will be below freezing. October is usually Rochester's driest month of the year with under 2.5" of rainfall, and yes, some snowfall. We usually see just under an inch of snow this month, however last year we were way above average with over 4" of snow during October.

The weather-maker that we've been tracking for the past few days will continue to gradually shift north through the next 24 hors, bringing us off and on light rain chances. A few showers will begin to move in after 6pm this evening, continuing to be very isolated through the rest of the evening. A rumble of thunder or two is possible tonight.

Isolated showers stick around through the day on Saturday but the day as a whole won't be a washout. Clouds will remain in place but we'll see some dry time throughout the first day of the weekend. Rain will wrap up on Saturday evening, allowing for drier and sunnier conditions on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler, only into the upper 60s for highs on Sunday but still a pleasant day. Temps will remain mild through the rest of the week, and still a few degrees above average.

Have a great weekend!