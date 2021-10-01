Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Carroll (Flora) 28, Clinton Central 0
Center Grove 49, Indpls Pike 6
Charlestown 47, Corydon 0
Columbus North 34, Bloomington South 10
Covenant Christian 42, Clarksville 6
Culver 22, Caston 14
Decatur Central 35, Greenwood 3
Eastern (Greentown) 41, Tri-Central 6
Eastside 49, Fremont 0
Fairfield 16, Garrett 7
Greencastle 42, Cloverdale 0
Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 8
Indpls Chatard 42, Columbus East 0
Lafayette Catholic 63, Twin Lakes 7
Lebanon 48, Crawfordsville 6
Leo 37, Huntington North 6
Mishawaka Marian 42, Angola 0
Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 12
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, New Castle 0
New Palestine 52, Shelbyville 0
Northfield 28, Rochester 21
Norwell 42, DeKalb 0
Owen Valley 67, Eastern (Greene) 0
Paoli 55, Crawford Co. 0
S. Adams 42, Jay Co. 13
Silver Creek 27, N. Harrison 24
Sullivan 45, Edgewood 0
Tipton 21, Hamilton Hts. 0
Tri 72, Knightstown 0
Tri-West 39, N. Montgomery 0
Wabash 48, N. Miami 7
Warsaw 49, Wawasee 7
Western Boone 49, Southmont 0
Winamac 35, W. Central 0
