Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 12, Polk County West 7
Albany 52, Princeton 37
Barnesville 53, Pillager 6
Becker 58, Big Lake 0
Bethlehem Academy 18, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
Blaine 10, Totino-Grace 0
Blooming Prairie 42, St. Clair/Loyola 0
Brandon-Evansville 52, Ortonville 32
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 18, Red Rock Central 0
Centennial 6, Wayzata 0
Cloquet 14, Hermantown 7
Dassel-Cokato 48, Holy Family Catholic 0
Detroit Lakes 32, Pequot Lakes 6
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34, Park Rapids 7
Duluth East 46, Rock Ridge 14
East Grand Forks 28, Thief River Falls 14
East Ridge 15, Woodbury 14
Eastview 34, Eagan 13
Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32
Esko 24, Two Harbors 0
Fairmont 35, New Ulm 6
Fergus Falls 13, Perham 7
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6
Fillmore Central 19, Randolph 0
Hastings 18, South St. Paul 12
Hawley 55, Staples-Motley 20
Hill-Murray 27, Tartan 20
Hillcrest Lutheran 34, Rothsay 28
Hinckley-Finlayson 32, International Falls 6
Holdingford 31, Sauk Centre 13
Holy Angels 35, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3
Hutchinson 26, Rocori 8
Jackson County Central 21, Redwood Valley 18
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 41
Kittson County Central 40, Win-E-Mac 12
Lakeville South 28, Rosemount 14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 35, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
Litchfield 35, New London-Spicer 9
Mahnomen/Waubun 46, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7
Mankato West 30, Rochester Mayo 6
Maple Grove 47, Champlin Park 15
Marshall 35, Tri-City United 0
Melrose 43, Montevideo 14
Menahga 72, Red Lake 0
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 16, Adrian 15
Monticello 21, Cambridge-Isanti 18
Mound Westonka 28, Fridley 21
Mountain Lake Area 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 20
Murray County Central 41, Sleepy Eye 0
Nevis 2, Laporte 0
New York Mills 46, Bagley 0
North Branch 21, Grand Rapids 20
Ogilvie 20, South Ridge 12
Osakis 39, Parkers Prairie 8
Owatonna 26, Northfield 7
Pine River-Backus 39, Warroad 30
Pipestone 33, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6
Providence Academy 42, Breck 14
Robbinsdale Cooper 34, Simley 14
Rochester Century 28, Austin 20
Rogers 30, Elk River 7
Rushford-Peterson 66, Winona Cotter 12
Sauk Rapids-Rice 21, Bemidji 6
Shakopee 9, Lakeville North 0
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 22, GHEC/Truman 6
Southland 46, Spring Grove 14
Spring Lake Park 35, Mahtomedi 7
St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis South 3
St. Cloud Apollo 20, St. Cloud Tech 14
St. Louis Park 22, Orono 21
St. Paul Central 23, St. Paul Johnson 0
St. Thomas Academy 28, Irondale 14
Stewartville 42, Red Wing 0
Stillwater 35, White Bear Lake 28
Verndale 62, Sebeka 8
Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Lake Park-Audubon 8
Waseca 44, Jordan 34
West Central 45, Crookston 6
Windom 28, LeSueur-Henderson 0
Winona 60, Albert Lea 21
Zimmerman 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7
