Friday’s Scores

9:14 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 7

Denison-Schleswig 40, Storm Lake 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 48, Bellevue 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Meskwaki Settlement School 6

Greene County 55, Red Oak 0

Harlan 55, Atlantic 7

Mediapolis 49, Wilton 0

Midland, Wyoming 62, Central Elkader 12

North Butler, Greene 30, Saint Ansgar 0

Pella Christian 55, Pleasantville 15

South Central Calhoun 18, South Hamilton, Jewell 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

West Hancock, Britt 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6

West Lyon, Inwood 50, Okoboji, Milford 14

West Sioux 42, Ridge View 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Westwood, Sloan 0

Woodward-Granger 45, Belmond-Klemme 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

