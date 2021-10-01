Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 7
Denison-Schleswig 40, Storm Lake 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 48, Bellevue 7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Meskwaki Settlement School 6
Greene County 55, Red Oak 0
Harlan 55, Atlantic 7
Mediapolis 49, Wilton 0
Midland, Wyoming 62, Central Elkader 12
North Butler, Greene 30, Saint Ansgar 0
Pella Christian 55, Pleasantville 15
South Central Calhoun 18, South Hamilton, Jewell 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
West Hancock, Britt 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6
West Lyon, Inwood 50, Okoboji, Milford 14
West Sioux 42, Ridge View 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Westwood, Sloan 0
Woodward-Granger 45, Belmond-Klemme 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com