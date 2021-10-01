Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:22 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford def. Thorp, forfeit

Amherst 56, Nekoosa 8

Appleton North 35, Oshkosh West 7

Aquinas 49, Viroqua 16

Ashland 28, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0

Assumption 56, Rosholt 6

Athens 68, Sturgeon Bay 0

Boyceville 28, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Brillion 42, Roncalli 0

Brookwood def. Royall, forfeit

Campbellsport 2, Omro 0

Cashton 42, New Lisbon 0

Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Coleman 48, Crivitz 7

De Pere 21, Notre Dame 17

Durand 46, Osseo-Fairchild 16

Fall River/Rio def. Wayland Academy, forfeit

Germantown 50, West Allis Nathan Hale 7

Grantsburg def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit

Hortonville def. Wausau East, forfeit

Hurley 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Kettle Moraine 36, Waukesha North 7

Kewaunee def. Mishicot, forfeit

Lakeside Lutheran 14, Watertown Luther Prep 7

Lourdes Academy 12, Johnson Creek 7

Luther 20, Bangor 13

Marquette University def. West Allis Central, forfeit

Marshall def. Cambridge, forfeit

Marshfield 21, Appleton West 0

Mayville 42, Lomira 7

Menomonie 35, Rice Lake 0

Monroe 42, Evansville 14

New Holstein 38, Valders 8

Oconto Falls def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Onalaska 28, Sparta 0

Oostburg 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Plymouth 56, Waupun 0

Port Edwards 40, Tri-County 0

Port Washington 36, Sheboygan Falls 0

Prairie du Chien 21, River Valley 0

Reedsville 45, Howards Grove 15

Saint Francis 14, Shoreland Lutheran 6

Shell Lake 39, Frederic 0

Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 9, Cudahy 6

St. Croix Falls 41, Barron 14

Stratford 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

Thorp 54, Owen-Withee 6

Turtle Lake 44, Colfax 8

Unity def. Flambeau, forfeit

Waterford 27, Elkhorn Area 7

Waterloo def. Dodgeland, forfeit

Waunakee 52, Oregon 7

Wauwatosa West 58, New Berlin Eisenhower 6

Westby 52, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7

Wild Rose def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit

Wisconsin Heights 47, Kickapoo/LaFarge 6

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37, D.C. Everest 26

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Shiocton 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.

Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

