Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford def. Thorp, forfeit
Amherst 56, Nekoosa 8
Appleton North 35, Oshkosh West 7
Aquinas 49, Viroqua 16
Ashland 28, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0
Ashland 28, Lac Courte Oreilles 0
Assumption 56, Rosholt 6
Athens 68, Sturgeon Bay 0
Boyceville 28, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Brillion 42, Roncalli 0
Brookwood def. Royall, forfeit
Campbellsport 2, Omro 0
Cashton 42, New Lisbon 0
Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Coleman 48, Crivitz 7
De Pere 21, Notre Dame 17
Durand 46, Osseo-Fairchild 16
Fall River/Rio def. Wayland Academy, forfeit
Germantown 50, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Grantsburg def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit
Hortonville def. Wausau East, forfeit
Hurley 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Kettle Moraine 36, Waukesha North 7
Kewaunee def. Mishicot, forfeit
Lakeside Lutheran 14, Watertown Luther Prep 7
Lourdes Academy 12, Johnson Creek 7
Luther 20, Bangor 13
Marquette University def. West Allis Central, forfeit
Marshall def. Cambridge, forfeit
Marshfield 21, Appleton West 0
Mayville 42, Lomira 7
Menomonie 35, Rice Lake 0
Monroe 42, Evansville 14
New Holstein 38, Valders 8
Oconto Falls def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Onalaska 28, Sparta 0
Oostburg 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Plymouth 56, Waupun 0
Port Edwards 40, Tri-County 0
Port Washington 36, Sheboygan Falls 0
Prairie du Chien 21, River Valley 0
Reedsville 45, Howards Grove 15
Saint Francis 14, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Shell Lake 39, Frederic 0
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 9, Cudahy 6
St. Croix Falls 41, Barron 14
Stratford 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
Thorp 54, Owen-Withee 6
Turtle Lake 44, Colfax 8
Unity def. Flambeau, forfeit
Waterford 27, Elkhorn Area 7
Waterloo def. Dodgeland, forfeit
Waunakee 52, Oregon 7
Wauwatosa West 58, New Berlin Eisenhower 6
Westby 52, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7
Wild Rose def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit
Wisconsin Heights 47, Kickapoo/LaFarge 6
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37, D.C. Everest 26
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Shiocton 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.
Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com