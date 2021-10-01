Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford def. Thorp, forfeit
Amery 28, Somerset 20
Amherst 56, Nekoosa 8
Appleton North 35, Oshkosh West 7
Aquinas 49, Viroqua 16
Arrowhead 54, Waukesha South 13
Ashland 28, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0
Ashland 28, Lac Courte Oreilles 0
Assumption 56, Rosholt 6
Athens 68, Sturgeon Bay 0
Augusta 28, Blair-Taylor 0
Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 6
Beaver Dam 38, Janesville Craig 27
Berlin 19, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14
Bonduel 8, Clintonville 0
Boyceville 28, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Brillion 42, Roncalli 0
Brookfield East 42, Menomonee Falls 28
Brookwood def. Royall, forfeit
Burlington 21, Delavan-Darien 7
Campbellsport 2, Omro 0
Cashton 42, New Lisbon 0
Catholic Memorial 42, Marquette University 7
Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Coleman 48, Crivitz 7
Columbus 40, Lodi 7
Darlington 53, Cuba City 33
De Pere 21, Notre Dame 17
DeForest 42, Milton 6
Durand 46, Osseo-Fairchild 16
Edgerton 13, Whitewater 6
Edgewood 59, East Troy 0
Ellsworth 34, Prescott 7
Fall River/Rio def. Wayland Academy, forfeit
Fox Valley Lutheran 22, Little Chute 21
Franklin 34, Oak Creek 14
Germantown 50, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Gilman 42, Phillips 6
Grafton 49, South Milwaukee 10
Grantsburg 40, Marathon 0
Grantsburg def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit
Green Bay West 14, Green Bay East 13
Greendale 35, Whitnall 14
Hamilton 41, Brookfield Central 14
Homestead 28, Hartford Union 24
Hortonville 16, Colby 15
Hortonville def. Wausau East, forfeit
Hurley 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Ithaca 40, Riverdale 14
Jefferson 27, McFarland 21
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Brookfield Academy 14
Kettle Moraine 36, Waukesha North 7
Kewaskum 43, Ripon 15
Kewaunee def. Mishicot, forfeit
Kimberly 45, Fond du Lac 17
La Crosse Logan 36, Tomah 8
Lake Country Lutheran 55, University School of Milwaukee 14
Lake Holcombe 78, South Shore 6
Lakeside Lutheran 14, Watertown Luther Prep 7
Lourdes Academy 12, Johnson Creek 7
Luther 20, Bangor 13
Madison La Follette 18, Madison Memorial 13
Marquette University def. West Allis Central, forfeit
Marshall 27, Southern Door 0
Marshall def. Cambridge, forfeit
Marshfield 21, Appleton West 0
Mayville 42, Lomira 7
Medford Area 40, Antigo 0
Menomonie 35, Rice Lake 0
Middleton 30, Verona Area 0
Mineral Point 66, Parkview/Albany 0
Monroe 42, Evansville 14
Mosinee 14, Rhinelander 7
Mukwonago 38, Oconomowoc 10
New Holstein 38, Valders 8
New Richmond 43, Eau Claire North 6
Northwestern 56, Bloomer 12
Oconto Falls def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Onalaska 28, Sparta 0
Oostburg 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Oshkosh North 20, Appleton East 14
Pacelli 29, Iola-Scandinavia 12
Plymouth 56, Waupun 0
Port Edwards 40, Tri-County 0
Port Washington 36, Sheboygan Falls 0
Prairie Farm 36, Clayton 19
Prairie du Chien 21, River Valley 0
Pulaski 21, West De Pere 7
Racine Lutheran 55, Catholic Central 14
Reedsburg Area 21, Baraboo 20
Reedsville 45, Howards Grove 15
River Falls 41, West Salem 7
River Ridge 26, Lancaster 21
Saint Francis 14, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Shell Lake 39, Frederic 0
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 9, Cudahy 6
Spring Valley 43, Clear Lake 7
St. Croix Falls 41, Barron 14
Stratford 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
Thorp 54, Owen-Withee 6
Turner 12, Horicon/Hustisford 6
Turtle Lake 44, Colfax 8
Union Grove 35, Wilmot Union 0
Unity def. Flambeau, forfeit
Waterford 27, Elkhorn Area 7
Waterloo def. Dodgeland, forfeit
Waunakee 52, Oregon 7
Waupaca 17, Xavier 14
Wauwatosa West 58, New Berlin Eisenhower 6
West Bend East 49, West Bend West 7
Westby 52, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7
Whitefish Bay 38, Cedarburg 12
Wild Rose def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit
Wisconsin Heights 47, Kickapoo/LaFarge 6
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37, D.C. Everest 26
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Shiocton 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.
Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com