Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
11:12 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Avail Academy def. Math and Science Academy, 25-23, 25-20, 25-7

Burnsville def. St. Louis Park, 25-12, 25-7, 25-14

Cannon Falls def. Lakeview, 25-1, 25-14

Cannon Falls def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-8, 25-12

Cristo Rey Jesuit def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16

Hutchinson def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-17, 25-18

Hutchinson def. Murray County Central, 25-11, 23-25, 15-11

Kasson-Mantorville def. Byron, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20

LILA def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-7, 25-11, 25-5

Lakeville North def. Eastview, 25-7, 25-18, 25-10

Liberty Classical def. Community of Peace, 25-15, 25-6, 25-20

Montevideo def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-20, 25-21

Montevideo def. Windom, 25-12, 19-12, 13-15

PACT Charter def. Fridley, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22

Pipestone def. Red Rock Central, 27-25, 21-25, 17-15

St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Goodhue, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content