Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Avail Academy def. Math and Science Academy, 25-23, 25-20, 25-7
Burnsville def. St. Louis Park, 25-12, 25-7, 25-14
Cannon Falls def. Lakeview, 25-1, 25-14
Cannon Falls def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-8, 25-12
Cristo Rey Jesuit def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16
Hutchinson def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-17, 25-18
Hutchinson def. Murray County Central, 25-11, 23-25, 15-11
Kasson-Mantorville def. Byron, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20
LILA def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-7, 25-11, 25-5
Lakeville North def. Eastview, 25-7, 25-18, 25-10
Liberty Classical def. Community of Peace, 25-15, 25-6, 25-20
Montevideo def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-20, 25-21
Montevideo def. Windom, 25-12, 19-12, 13-15
PACT Charter def. Fridley, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22
Pipestone def. Red Rock Central, 27-25, 21-25, 17-15
St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Goodhue, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
